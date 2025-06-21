Shettima Inaugurates Strategic Board For Nutrition 774 Initiative

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Strategic Board of the Nutrition 774 Initiative, describing it as a decisive move by the President Bola Tinubu administration to tackle the malnutrition crisis threatening lives and impeding development across Nigeria.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima, who spoke on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said malnutrition had become a national emergency, posing both health and security threats that demand urgent, coordinated action across all 774 local government areas.

“This Strategic Board is not a ceremonial committee; it is a war room, assembled to win the battle against malnutrition in every corner of this country,” Shettima declared.

He urged members of the newly inaugurated board to treat their appointments as a national call to duty, adding, “This is not a tea-drinking exercise. This is a race against time. A mission to save lives and safeguard our future.”

The Vice President emphasized the critical roles of state governors and local government chairmen in driving implementation, noting that the initiative represents the President’s “bold answer to a quiet emergency” affecting homes, schools, hospitals, and internally displaced persons (IDP) camps nationwide.

“A nation that neglects the physiological needs of its people, particularly the most vulnerable, flirts with instability. A malnourished population is unproductive, and an unproductive population slows the wheels of national progress,” he warned.

Shettima explained that the Nutrition 774 Initiative was designed to harmonise efforts, eliminate duplication, and deliver measurable results through a unified framework.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, commended Shettima for championing the initiative, stating that programmes like Nutrition 774 would help reduce poverty and enhance national stability.

“There are issues ministries and MDAs should handle, but you have elevated them under your supervision. It’s commendable,” Bagudu said. “Your leadership comes with historical insight, shaped by what you experienced in Borno. That gives depth to this national mission.”

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, also applauded the initiative but emphasized the need for economic empowerment for women, citing the high number of female- and child-headed households due to conflict-related losses.

“You find homes headed by 11-year-olds because they’ve lost both parents. How do they feed? This is an economic issue, and we must confront it head-on. Economic empowerment must be central to this plan,” she urged.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security (name not provided in your draft) also made contributions, further underscoring the collaborative approach required to combat malnutrition in Nigeria.

