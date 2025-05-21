Shettima Inaugurates Rehabilitated Danbaba Suntai Airport In Taraba

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday inaugurated the rehabilitated and expanded Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President inaugurated the airport upon arrival in Jalingo at about 10:17 am ahead of the Taraba International Investment Summit 2025.

Shettima is representing President Bola Tinubu at the event. The summit, themed “Unlocking Taraba’s Investment Potentials – Advancing Agriculture, Energy, Mining and Industrialisation (AEMI) for Sustainable Growth and Development,” is taking place today in the state capital.

READ ALSO

The Taraba International Investment Summit is expected to showcase the state’s vast agricultural, energy, and mineral resources to potential investors from across Nigeria and abroad.

The Vice President was received by the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Aminu Alkali, Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation and President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, and other state government officials.

Share