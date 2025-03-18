New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
Shettima Inaugurates NIPSS With 97 New Participants

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) yesterday inaugurated 97 participants as members of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47.

Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated the participants in Jos. Shettima, represented by Plateau State Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo congratulated the participants for their nominated as participants for the course.

The VP, who described their research theme “Blue Economy and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities”, as timely, called on them to provide solutions to the challenges currently facing the nation.

He said: “As you embark on this new chapter of exploration and learning, you are reminded of the critical importance of sustainable development and the preservation of our oceans and marine.

