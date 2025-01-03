Shettima Inaugurates Multimillion Naira One-Stop Investment Centre In Lafia, Others

Share

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has performed the groundbreaking inuaguration for the construction of the NASIDA One-stop Investment Centre in Lafia, Nasarawa State as part of scheduled activities of his one-day working visit to the State.

New Telegraph reports that the project is a World Bank-funded project through the bank’s SABER initiative.

Also, during his visit, the Vice President is expected to inaugurate 1,128 graduands of various skills acquisition programmes of the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute in Lafia and distribute relief materials to victims of natural disasters in the state.

Sen Shettiima is also scheduled to visit the Olam Farm at Rukubi, a hinterland located in the Doma local government Area Of the state, during which, he would retire to Lafia, the state capital to conclude activities scheduled for his visit.

Correspondent reports that heavy security has been beefed off within and around the vice president and his entourage with Governor Abdullahi Sule leading the official state visit.

