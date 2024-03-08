Shettima Inaugurates Carbon Market Activation Plan Committee

…As FG Moves to Tap From $2.5BN Market

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Intergovernmental Committee on Carbon Market Activation Plan in the bid to create a blueprint to drive an efficient sustainable carbon market ecosystem. This was in fulfillment of the promise made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint as well as plans by the Federal Government, in collaboration and support of the Africa Carbon Market Initiative (ACMI), to tap from the carbon market which has an estimated value of $2.5 billion.

The inauguration of the committee chaired by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji, followed the creation of the Intergovernmental Committee on Carbon Markets by the President at the COP28 in December 2023. Inaugurating the committee at the Presidential Villa, Shettima said the move was a justification of the Tinubu administration’s focus on natural gas as a transition fuel.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President noted that the committee stands as a testament to the Federal Government’s dedication to developing a national carbon market strategy. He stated that the initiative would attract crucial investments, catalyst emission reduction and foster sustainable development in alignment with President Tinubu’s promise to the nation.

He stated: “However, the intervention we seek can’t be achieved unless the best minds of this nation come together to oversee our transition, and I have no doubt that we are on the right track, especially with the calibre of the technocrats that are in this room. “We gather today as part of the broader initiative to position Nigeria and, by extension, Africa in green growth manufacturing and industrialisation.

“This underscores our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. “This justifies our focus on natural gas as a transition fuel alone site investment in renewable energy sources. Our mission is to meet the needs of the present while safeguarding the future.”