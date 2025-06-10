Shettima Inaugurates 7.5MVA Distribution Injection Substation In Borno

Share

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated a new 7.5MVA distribution injection substation in Maiduguri to boost power supply.

Head, Corporate Communications and External Relations, NDPHC, Mr Emmanuel Ojor, said in a statement yesterday, said the project was executed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

According to him, the inauguration is part of the Eid celebrations, adding that the substation is expected to significantly improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply to customers at Borno State University and the surrounding communities.

He said that the project which was implemented under NDPHC’s Distribution Intervention Projects, comprises a 1×7.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation, 3km of 33kV transmission line. Ojor said that the project also included a 2.5km of 11kV distribution line, 2.5km of lowtension (LT) line, and three 500 Kilo Volt Ampree (KVA) distribution transformers.

Inaugurating the project, Shettima, who also serves as Chairman of the NNDPH’s Board, described the project as a key step toward achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope power sector reform agenda.

