Shettima Heads To Germany After Successful UNGA 80 Outing

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed New York, United States, after successfully representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

During his engagements, Shettima secured the commendation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

He also showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors while strengthening strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom on trade, defence, and migration.

The Vice President delivered President Tinubu’s national statement, calling for urgent UN reforms and a permanent Security Council seat for Nigeria.

He also advocated for Africa’s control over its $700 billion mineral wealth and pushed for digital inclusion initiatives across the continent.

In addition, Shettima held high-level talks with the Gates Foundation on expanding healthcare and education access, positioning Nigeria as the natural hub for the $3.4 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, by cabinet ministers who were part of the UNGA 80 delegation, as well as officials of the Nigerian Mission to the UN.

The Vice President is now headed to Germany for further engagements and is expected to return to Nigeria immediately afterward.