Shettima Hails Remi Tinubu At Birthday

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the 65th birthday of First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as a milestone that reflects decades of brilliant motherhood and exemplary service to the nation.

In a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, Shettima wrote:

“Our dear First Lady and inestimable mother of our great nation, Senator Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, happy 65th birthday, Ma.

“Sixty-five might be a figure, but to us, it is a reflection of countless years of brilliant motherhood, exemplary service to nationhood, and the compassion and unwavering support that a First Lady can provide to her husband and an entire nation.

“Indeed, when the history of this great nation, and in particular President Tinubu’s administration, is written, your name will be inscribed in gold for your passion, good heart, service, sense of decorum, and strength brought to bear on our nation’s development.”

The Vice President commended the First Lady’s “legendary sense of unity and upliftment of humanity,” noting that her Renewed Hope Initiative has touched millions of lives across the country.

He further lauded her contributions to women’s empowerment, youth development, education, and care for the needy, describing them as part of her enduring legacy.

“As you celebrate this milestone birthday, we honour your quiet strength, resilience, and devotion to our great nation. Your partnership with President Bola Tinubu has been a beacon of hope for many Nigerians,” he added.

Shettima wished the First Lady continued good health, joy, peace, and fulfillment, saying: “You are not just a First Lady but a symbol of womanhood, strength, and compassion.”