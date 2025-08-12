Shettima Hails New NSITF As Faleye Insists Nigeria On Industrial Revolution

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has hailed the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), calling it the “New NSITF,” in an apparent approval of the effort of the Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye-led management efforts at repositioning the Fund to better serve Nigerian workers.

Shettima, who visited the exhibition stand of the NSITF at the ongoing National Manpower Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuj,a on Tuesday, was visibly impressed by what he saw.

The Vice President stood in for President Bola Tinubu, commending the Fund’s management, saying, “NSITF is back, stronger and better.”

Speaking at the opening plenary, NSITF’s Managing Director, Oluwaseun Faleye, noted that Nigeria was on an industrial transformation and at a critical stage in its development, with a teeming youth population

Faleye, who described Social protection as a catalyst for a stable and fair labour market, urged “policymakers, employers and stakeholders here to see workplace compensation and social protection as not a cost, but a catalyst, one that enables a stable, fair and forward-looking labour market.

“We are not just gathered to talk about jobs and skills, but to look deeply into the kind of future we are building for our workforce.”

While advocating for the deployment of the right people, skills and strategy to build globally competitive industries, the NSITF boss argued in favour of a comprehensive and forward-looking manpower framework to harness the potential of Nigeria’s vigorous population.

“A well-structured manpower framework is not just a bureaucratic document. It is a roadmap for our educational institutions, our training centres, our employers and our workforce.

“It should align with market demands. It must also anticipate future trends in automation, digitisation and green jobs. It should also ensure no Nigerian is left behind, whether in the urban centres or rural communities.”

Barrister Faleye hinged the success of any manpower framework and strategy on comprehensive social protection for workers, such as that provided by the Fund through the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS), which he emphasised was not charity but justice.

“Beyond training and deployment, such a policy must also provide protection. We provide compensation to workers who suffer injuries, diseases, disabilities or even death in the course of employment.”

“We are here to ensure that workers who give their strengths and skills to building this nation are not abandoned in times of vulnerability. We provide medical care, rehabilitation, wage replacement and support to affected families.”