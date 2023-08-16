Shettima: Google’s N1.2bn grant for creation of 1m digital jobs good omen

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria has the potentials and a unique opportunity to fill the anticipated global talent deficit. Shettima who lauded the global technological giant for her N1.2 billion grant initiative for the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, said this yesterday when he received in audience some executives of the firm in the Presidential Villa.

According to the Vice President, the announcement of a grant of N1.2 billion to support the Tinubu administration’s digital jobs initiative was commendable and worthy of emulation by other companies. A statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, Olushola Abiola, quotes Shettima as saying: “Let’s think outside the box and create more job opportunities. We need to walk the talk.

It is easy to pontificate but very difficult to bring all of the ideas to fruition. “I want to assure you, this administration is ready to partner with you. “Nigeria is ready for business. The President that we have now wants to leave a legacy that Nigerians will be proud of many years after.” Speaking about the potentials of Nigeria’s young population, Shettima said: “We have a unique opportunity to harness the potentials of our huge youth population to create millions of jobs in the digital sector.

“We have more Englishspeaking people than many countries in Africa and beyond. “We missed the agricultural age, we missed the industrial age and we are now in the knowledge-driven post-industrial age. “We have the potential and a unique opportunity to fill the anticipated global talent deficit. “Access Bank is doing a lot in terms of digital skills, training 1000 youths in digital skills to create employment opportunities.”