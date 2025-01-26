Shettima, Gbajabiamila, Zulum Attend Wedding Ceremonies In Kebbi

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has joined notable political and traditional leaders in Kebbi State to witness the wedding Fatiha of two couples: Zahraddeen Faruku and Sadiya Bello Kaoje, as well as Hussaini Adamu Hussaini and Yusura Bala Bawa.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the ceremonies which were held in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday attracted a distinguished gathering of world-class leaders across Nigeria.

Shettima who shared pictures of the event on his social media page attended the parties alongside Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

READ ALSO:

The Vice President’s delegation included the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and Alhaji Bukar Dalori, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Revered traditional leaders such as the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of the Kebbi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, were also in attendance.

Political dignitaries included the Minister of Labour, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, and Senator Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State.

Other prominent figures at the ceremonies included Senator Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; and former Governors Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari (Kebbi), Senator Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), and Senator Ahmed Sani (Zamfara).

Share

Please follow and like us: