…As Northeast Governors Forum meets in Maiduguri

Vice President Kashim Shettima has flagged off the Northeast palliative distribution of food and non-food items worth N15 billion procured by the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), and the Northeast Governor Forum (NEGF) meeting in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Flagging off the combined palliative distribution and NEGF meeting held at the Government House, Maiduguri on Saturday, the Vice President called on the NEDC to look into the possibility of reconstructing Yola-Jalingo road, Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu- little Gombi roads, Kirfi, Gombe Abba roads among others.

He commended the Chairman of the commission, General Paul Tarfa, and his board members, as well as the management of the commission for leaving N237 billion in the confers of the commission when leaving office during their first term in office, stressing that that was the kind of prudent leadership the country is looking for.

Shettima said, “Based on the Post insurgency and recovery report which HSS the backing of the United Nations (UN) indicates that Boko Haram terrorist has destroyed property worth over $ 9 billion with $6.8 in Borno state, 956,000 houses destroyed, 665 Manuscioal building, and 5,562 classrooms “.

Speaking, Governor Babagana Zulum said, “Challenges of poverty, insecurity, kidnapping, and banditry among others are common challenges that affect us as a region. I commend my fellow Governors in the region for coming together irrespective of our political differences to proffer solutions to our common problems ”

Zulum commended the military for degrading the Boko Haram insurgents which gives room for the post-insurgency development of the region, adding that apart from insurgency flooding has also destroyed many roads and infrastructures in the Northeast and called on his colleagues (Governors) to come out with proactive ways of tackling the insurgency.

Earlier, the chairman of the commission, Major General, Paul Tarfa (Rtd) commended President Bola Tinubu for transferring the commission under the supervision of the presidency this according to him will speed up the activities of the commission and remove all obstacles hindering their duties.

He promised that the commission would do more in the areas of infrastructure and palliatives to the government of the 6 States of the regain.

Also in his welcome address, the Managing Director of the NEDC, Alhaji Goni Alkali said “We are here for the flagging off food and non-food palliatives access the 110 wards of the 6 states of the region.. The items worth N15 billion include 250,000 bags of 25kg of rice, 80,000 cartons of Marconi, 80,000 blankets, 80,000 mats, 40,000 pieces of make brocades and 40,000 wrappers.

While breaking down the items, Alkali said 65,000 bags to the States, to the Senators, 15,00 bags to members of the member’s Houses of Representatives and 10,000 bags to members of the state Houses of Assemblies for distribution to members of their various constituencies.

The Vice President also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the 22.5 kilometres Ngom, Dusman, Koshebe, and Zabarmatu Bowl road to open up Jere farming communities to boost farming activities in the area.

Also commissioned were Gamboru Liberty Mega schools, Shuawri II Mega School and Allajarimti Communities School all in Maiduguri.