Shettima Fingers ‘Unnamed ‘ Elements As Sabotures Of Nigeria’s Economy

As Nigeria’s economy struggles through various macroeconomic challenges, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has said it’s time for all hands to be on deck to address challenges and not pandering to political talks.

He challenged all Nigera’s leaders to the singular task of making the country work, admonishing them to move beyond politics.

Shettima spoke on Tuesday in Abuja in a keynote address to participants at the public wealth management conference organized by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) with the theme: ” Championing Nigera’s economic prosperity”. He represented the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: ” We have to make this country work. We have to move beyond politics, we are now in a place of governance. Sadly, sadly, some of our countrymen are still in the political mood.

“They are the practitioners of violence, advocating that Nigeria, our one and only country should go the Venezuela way. Some are advocating that we should go the Lebanon way. But Nigeria is greater than any one of us here. Nigeria will weather the storm.

“Guess what? after coming on board, our revenue for sharing in FAAC was N1.9 trillion. In order not to overheat the economy we had to warehouse N1 trillion and share N900 billion. We are not altogether in a very bad shape than the FX challenge. All hands are on deck to address the FX challenge”, he said.

An emotional Shettima said forces were hell-bent on causing chaos in the country and urged Nigerians to be patient saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 8 point agenda was designed to move Nigeria to prosperity.

” We know the consequences of unveiling the masquerade. Forces are hell-bent on plunging this country into a state of anarchy, those that could not get into power through the ballot box. Instead of waiting for 2027, they are so desperate; that this country can fall apart as far as they are concerned. But we are going to visit them.

“Just a few nights ago, 45 trucks of maize were caught being transported into a neighbouring country. There are 32 illegal routes. At the moment when they were intercepted, the price of maize fell by N10,000, from N60,000 to N50,000. So there are forces that are hell bent on undermining our nation but this is the time for us to come together”.

” Rally around our President, rally around our governors and rally around each other. We have the resources, we have the intellect, and we have the resources. I assure you that we have crossed the Rubicon.

“We are on the way to improved economic performance. Let’s unite. What binds us together supersedes whatever that divides us”, he said.