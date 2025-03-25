Shettima, FG Delegates Visit Gov Radda Over Mother’s Death

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday led a Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, following the passing of his mother, Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru, who died on Saturday at the age of 93.

Accompanying the Vice President were Usman Zannah, member representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituency in Borno State; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali; and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.

Speaking during the condolence visit in Katsina, Shettima said he was in the State on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with the Governor and the people of Katsina over the loss.

Describing the late Hajiya Sarafa’u as a woman who lived a life worthy of emulation, Shettima noted that death is an inevitable fate for all, saying, “But for her, it is largely a celebration of life, as she answered the call of Allah at the ripe old age of 93.”

He added: “Your Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, we are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commiserate with you, the government, and the good people of Katsina State over the sad demise of the matriarch of the Radda family.

“The death of a mother is always a painful loss, but may Allah grant her soul eternal rest and reward her with Aljannah Firdaus. May He also grant the family, the government, and the people of Katsina State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Responding on behalf of the Katsina State Government, Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe expressed gratitude to the Vice President for the visit.

“Your Excellency, we cannot thank you enough. You have always identified with the people and government of Katsina State. On behalf of the governor’s family, the state government, and the people of Katsina, we sincerely appreciate your visit and prayers. We ask Almighty Allah to grant her eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus. We also wish you and your entourage a safe journey back,” Jobe said.

The Vice President was received at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina by former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, former Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu, and Katsina State APC Chairman, Lawal Daura, among others.

