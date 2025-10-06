Shettima, Edun, Others Attend 31st Nigerian Economic Summit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Monday, October 6, attended the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

New Telegraph reports that the summit also has in attendance top government figures like the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the captains of industries, members of the National Assembly, and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido.

The theme of the Summit, “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030,” comes at a critical juncture in Nigeria’s development journey, with bold reforms already shaping the nation’s trajectory.

The summit will also forge a consensus for the nation’s reform, which targets balancing stability and inclusive growth.

It will also provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue and collaboration to accelerate Nigeria’s transformation and secure a prosperous and inclusive future for all.