Shettima departs to Dubai for launch of $315m oil facility

Vice President Kashim Shettima left for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday to represent President Bola Tinubu at the commissioning and naming of a $315 million oil production and storage facility.

The facility, a fully Nigerian-owned oil and gas company acquired by Oriental Energy Limited, was scheduled for commissioning on December 14.

After the event, the VP would proceed to Saudi Arabia where he would perform the Lesser Hajj (Umrah) in the holy cities of Madinah and Makkah from December 16 to 19.

On December 20, Shettima was also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jeddah.

Discussions will focus on co-financing arrangements for the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ Phase II) and enhanced coordination of IsDB projects in Nigeria, aimed at bolstering the nation’s agricultural and economic development.

The VP is expected back in Nigeria on or before December 21.

Meanwhile, Shettima attended the wedding Fatiha of the son of the Honourable Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna earlier on Friday.

The wedding was between Ibrahim A. Bagudu and his bride, Amina Tatari Ali.

Upon arrival, the VP was received by Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, at the airport. Prior to the wedding ceremony, Shettima observed the Friday Juma’at prayers at Sultan Bello Mosque.

