Shettima Departs Nigeria, To Represent Tinubu At G77 Summit In Cuba

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Nigeria to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G77+China leaders’ summit in Havana, Cuba.

According to a statement issued by Olusola Abiola, Director of Information at the Vice-President’s Office, the summit is slated for September 15 to 17, 2023.

Shettima will be joining other world leaders, including Antonio Guterres, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, to deliberate on development issues facing members mostly from the global south.

The information director said the summit will also explore proactive ways of addressing challenges facing the development of member states.

The summit will also discuss how to leverage science, technology, and innovation to enhance socioeconomic growth.

On the sidelines of the event, Shettima is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders “to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development diplomacy of the Tinubu administration”.

“The Havana Summit is being hosted by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel in his capacity as Chairman of the G77 and China, under the theme: Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation,” the statement reads.

“Nigeria is a founding member of the G77 group which was established in 1964 by seventy-seven developing countries.

“The group — a coalition of 134 developing countries with 80% of the world population, aims to promote its members’ collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations.”

Abubakar Kyari, minister of agriculture and rural development; Uche Nnaji, minister of innovation, science and technology; Adamu Lamuwa, permanent secretary of the ministry of foreign affairs; were among the vice-president’s entourage.