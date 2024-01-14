Shettima Departs For World Economic Forum In Switzerland

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Abuja for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This was contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph by the spokesperson of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha in Abuja.

At the 2024 forum, Shettima will “join other political and business leaders across the world at the annual Forum to discuss global socio-economic and development issues.”

READ ALSO:

Apart from the plenary session, Shettima is expected to launch the Private Sector Action Plan for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) at a special session to be co-chaired by him.

The statement reads, “He is also billed to hold high-level discussions with the Managing Director of IFC, Makhtar Diop and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, among others.

“Also on the sidelines of the annual meeting, Sen. Shettima will chair a roundtable dialogue on Nigeria’s economic path. He will also attend a special session dedicated to building trust in the global energy transition programme.”

The Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria after participating in the week-long event.