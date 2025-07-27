Shettima Departs For UN Food Summit In Ethiopia

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to represent Nigeria at the Second United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit scheduled to hold from July 27 to 29.

This was contained in a statement via his verified Xhandle on Sunday, notifying that the Nigerian leader will be joining other global leaders for high-level discussions on transforming food systems and strengthening international cooperation on food security.

According to the statement, the summit will review progress since the inaugural edition in 2021 and focus on accelerating commitments towards resilient, inclusive, and climate-smart food systems.

During the event, Shettima is expected to participate in sessions on advancing the coffee value chain and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

He will also attend ministerial roundtables, field trips, and networking sessions aimed at showcasing real-world examples of food systems transformation.

Other key engagements include meetings on public finance, trade, and responsible investment, critical areas for achieving long-term food system reforms across Africa.