Shettima Departs Brazil For Abuja After Cop 30

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has departed Belem, Brazil, for Abuja after a successful diplomatic engagement in the South American country where he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 30th Session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30).

This came just as Nigeria has reaffirmed its determination to continue to use its influence to lead the way in seeking solutions to climate change matters in Africa and beyond.

The Conference convened by Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in collaboration with the United Nations and other global partners, was held from November 6 to 7 in the city of Belém, capital of the state of Pará, in the Brazilian Amazon.

During the international engagement, Vice President Shettima joined other world leaders, development partners and business executives at the Leaders’ Climate Summit – COP30, where he delivered a speech on Nigeria’s effort in addressing climate change, saying the nation’s renewed climate agenda represents “not just an aspiration, but a solemn national commitment to preserve the planet for future generations.”

Shettima also represented the President at a high-level thematic session titled, “Climate and Nature: Forests and Oceans,” on the margins of COP 30, where he delivered Nigeria’s bold statement.

Delivering the statement titled, “The Rational Soul of Nature,” he called on global partners “to recognise the economic value of nature and to channel significant finance towards protecting and restoring it through predictable, equitable, and accessible funding mechanisms.”