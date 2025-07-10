Shettima Demands Urgent Action To Bridge Skills Gap

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for immediate and coordinated action to close Nigeria’s widening skills gap, describing it as a national priority crucial to the country’s economic transformation.

This came as the federal government hinted at plans to review and audit existing skills training centres across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to align their operations with national development goals.

Speaking on Thursday during the 6th meeting of the National Council on Skills (NCS) at the Presidential Villa, Shettima emphasised the council’s mandate to develop a strategic workforce capable of meeting the country’s evolving economic demands.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. We have to make this country work. We need to fill in the skills gap,” he stated.

He reiterated that the council was established with a clear mandate to drive the development of a skilled workforce that can meaningfully contribute to national growth and prosperity.

Describing the meeting as an open and inclusive forum, the Vice President stressed the importance of stakeholder engagement, consensus-building, and decisive leadership in resolving Nigeria’s skills and employment crisis.

One of the key highlights of the session was a proposal for a National Skills Infrastructure Audit, aimed at creating a centralised database of all training facilities in the country, assessing their functionality, and identifying gaps or redundancies in infrastructure.

“The government’s policy trajectory is to strengthen human capital development for national growth and industry through skills development. However, unless the skills infrastructure across MDAs is optimised, this vision will remain unattainable,” the council noted.

The audit will include physical verification of training centres and a detailed cataloguing of all operational facilities, ensuring alignment with national occupational standards and the needs of the labour market.

Earlier, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, made a presentation on the National Artisan Skills Acquisition Programme (NASAP), a new initiative aimed at training 10,000 artisans annually in high-demand construction trades.

He explained that NASAP was designed to formalise Nigeria’s informal artisan sector by certifying skilled workers and onboarding them onto a Digital Artisan Marketplace.

“The overall goal of NASAP is to establish a reliable and competent artisan workforce to drive the Ministry’s housing and infrastructure agenda while empowering Nigeria’s youth with employable skills,” he said.

The Minister added that the programme seeks to tackle youth unemployment and address the skilled labour shortage in the construction industry, with the potential to significantly impact both job creation and long-term infrastructure development.