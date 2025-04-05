Shettima Demands Private Sector Engagement In Healthcare Reforms

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for increased private sector participation in the ongoing reforms and development of Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing critical deficits in the health sector through strategic partnerships and investments, the Vice President emphasized that the private sector has a crucial role to play, as “Government alone cannot shoulder this burden.”

Shettima made this statement on Saturday while commissioning the Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa Trauma Centre in Sagamu, Ogun State.

He described the health facility as a vital addition to the nation’s emergency care infrastructure and a symbol of the government’s dedication to saving lives.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved a comprehensive Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, which includes the establishment of over 8,800 new Primary Healthcare Centres across the country and the upgrade of existing tertiary institutions to handle trauma, oncology, and infectious disease control.

“In a nation facing rising urbanisation, motorisation, and industrial risks, trauma care is no longer optional—it is essential,” Shettima said, describing the facility as “a lifeline and a symbol of preparedness in a nation that cares.”

He praised the Adegunwa family’s initiative and called on more philanthropists and corporate organisations to rise beyond personal achievement and invest in nation-building.

Describing the project as a model of private sector contribution to public health, Shettima added, “This centre is more than a birthday gift; it is a gift to humanity—a sanctuary where the wounded can find healing, and where families in despair can find hope.”

The trauma facility, built by the Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa Foundation within the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, aligns with the Federal Government’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

“The administration is investing in a National Health Insurance Scheme that leaves no Nigerian behind, and a Digital Health Information Management System that ensures data drives diagnosis and delivery,” Shettima said.

The commissioning coincided with the 80th birthday celebration of Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, a former chairman of Sterling Bank Plc and CEO of Essay Holdings Limited, the parent company of Rite Foods Limited.

In his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the celebrant, Adegunwa, as “a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and an astute businessman” who has achieved greatness across decades.

Abiodun noted that the event was not only to honour Adegunwa but to celebrate a legacy and a milestone in modern philanthropy.

He expressed delight at the donation of the trauma centre to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, calling it a monumental contribution to humanity.

“In 2019 when I assumed office, this university was on its knees. It was like a ghost town; nobody came here for medical attention. It was one of the worst places I visited in my first term.

“Following the recommendations of a committee, we constituted the hospital’s governing board—which had not existed for years. I want to thank the Chief Medical Director for the remarkable transformation we’re seeing today,” he said.

The Governor also appreciated Vice President Shettima, whom he described as a friend and leader, saying it is fulfilling to honour great leaders while they are still alive, as it motivates others to do more.

Also speaking, the donor and celebrant, Asiwaju Adebola Adegunwa, expressed gratitude to the governor and all those who honoured him at the occasion.

