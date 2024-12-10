Share

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Monday emphasized the critical role of migrants in societal and economic development while addressing the 10th Annual Migration Dialogue at the State House in Abuja.

This was the number two of Nigeria citizen referenced Kemi Badenoch, a United Kingdom (UK) Member of Parliament of Nigerian descent and leader of the Conservative Party, criticizing her previous remarks about Nigeria.

Shettima said, “We are proud of her in spite of her efforts at denigrating her nation of origin.

“She is entitled to her opinions, even to remove the ‘Kemi’ from her name.

“But it does not change the fact that the greatest black nation on earth is Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that Badenoch, who accused Nigerian politicians in 2022 of misusing public funds for private interests, has faced criticism for her stance on issues relating to her heritage.

Despite her rise as UK Conservative Party leader in November 2024, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) revealed that attempts to engage with her were met with no response.

However, Shettima reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding migrants’ rights and recognizing their contributions to national progress.

In his address, the Vice President stated Nigeria’s global significance, noting, “One out of every three or four black men is a Nigerian.

“By 2050, Nigeria will join the United States as the third most populous nation on earth.”

The Vice President’s remarks at the event showed the importance of celebrating the legacy and achievements of migrants while urging them to embrace their heritage.

