Shettima: Connect NextGen Hackathon’ll Position Nigeria As Global Supplier Of AI, 5G Solutions

…launches Nigeria-Ericsson skill acquisition programme to empower youth, scale up digital, tech job creation

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Connect NextGen Innovation Hackathon would position Nigeria as a global supplier of digital solutions while creating jobs in the technology sector.

Specifically, he noted that the four-month programme, one of the key operationalisation phases of the Ericsson and the Nigerian Government’s MoU to collaborate on digitally upskilling Nigerian youths, policymakers and public sector decision makers in modern technologies, would build on Nigeria’s rise as Africa’s top hub for unicorns and global tech talent.

Speaking on Wednesday when he launched the initiative at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, the Vice President, who was represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said the programme aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s job creation agenda by harnessing the country’s youth population for the digital economy.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has placed job creation at the very top of his priorities. So, this hackathon is not an isolated event; it is a continuation of a national strategy.

“The Connect NextGen Innovation Hackathon is designed to deepen this reality—to make Nigeria a supplier of solutions to the world. A brilliant line of code written in Abuja can power a system in Stockholm; a solution imagined in Kano can transform a farm in Kenya,” he said.

Shettima explained that the hackathon would empower young talents, startups, and university students to build transformative solutions using 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, IoT, and sustainable technologies.

“The current wave of the Industrial Revolution—powered by 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, IoT and sustainable technologies—is not a tide we can afford to watch from the shore. History is unkind to nations that choose the backseat in moments of transformation,” he said.

Shettima observed that Nigeria’s greatest asset lies in its human capital rather than natural resources, noting that the country’s demographic dividend tilts decisively in favour of youth.

On Ericsson’s role in the initiative, the Vice President said the partnership has reinforced the tech giant’s “position as a strategic enabler of Nigeria’s digital transformation goals, providing real-world applications of 5G, IoT platforms, edge computing and AI in networks.”

He noted that Ericsson’s commitment to sustainability, energy-efficient networks, and technology for good aligned with Nigeria’s national ambitions.

In his remarks, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, explained that the launch was a signal that those agreements, MOUs and expressions of interest wouldn’t remain on the books but would find expression in activities and investments in projects running into the multi-billion-dollar range.

The Minister pledged the support of the Ministry to the hackathon in various ways, including commercialisation, competition, research and invention outcomes.

In her remarks, the Ambassador of Sweden, Anna Westerholm, described Nigeria as a country of talent, creativity and ambition, noting that Nigeria’s digital sector was one of the most dynamic and promising innovation ecosystems on the African continent.

She explained that the launch was a powerful illustration of what public-private collaboration could achieve, even as she noted that “through the Hackathon and the Educate Program, Ericsson, a private company proudly rooted in Sweden, was partnering with Nigerian institutions to equip young people, students and civil servants with the skills needed to navigate and lead in the fast-changing global economy.