Shettima Condemns Konduga Suicide Attack

Vice President Kashim Shettima has strongly condemned the suicide bombing that claimed lives at a local food joint in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday night, describing it as a heinous act of terrorism against innocent civilians.

In a statement on Saturday, the Vice President expressed deep sympathy for the victims and pledged the Federal Government’s full commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

He called on security and emergency agencies to expedite investigations and ensure that survivors and the families of the deceased receive immediate assistance and support.

“The Federal Government will not relent in its efforts to ensure that those responsible for this despicable act face the full weight of the law,” Shettima said.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence. The government stands with them in this difficult time and will provide all necessary support,” he added.

The Vice President reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and security in the Northeast and across the country.

“We will not allow our enemies to undermine the progress we have made in degrading their capabilities. The government remains resolute in its determination to secure every part of Nigeria,” he said.

