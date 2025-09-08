Shettima Condemns Borno Attack, Says Justice Must Be Served

Following the death of at least 63 people, including five soldiers, in the Darajamal community, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has offered deep condolences to the bereaved families, assuring them that the Federal Government is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

This is as he reiterated that President Bola Tinubu has ordered armed forces to immediately review security operations across Nigeria, including the deployment of advanced military hardware and surveillance equipment.

Speaking in a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday, Shettima said the nation shares the grief of the bereaved families and expressed confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Shettima expressed confidence in the armed forces’ capacity to overcome the security challenges facing the state, citing President Tinubu’s approval for the acquisition of additional drones and his directive for all security agencies to intensify and review their operational strategies.

READ ALSO

The Vice President highlighted the federal government’s consideration of establishing state police and emphasised Tinubu’s position that security challenges in some Nigerian states require specialised units that understand local terrain, culture, and can effectively network at the grassroots level.

Shettima assured the bereaved families and the Borno State government of continued federal support. He offered prayers for the affected and emphasised that justice will be served

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the tragic loss of our compatriots.

“These deaths have left the entire nation in collective grief, but we are confident that justice will be served for the bereaved families.”