New Telegraph

January 19, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Shettima Commissions Nigeria…

Shettima Commissions Nigeria House At Davos, First Sovereign Pavilion At WEF

FG Moves To Shut Door On Used-vehicle Imports, Targets Auto Policy Law By 2026

FG Moves To Shut Door On Used-vehicle Imports, Targets Auto Policy Law By 2026

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has officially commissioned the Nigeria House Davos at the Davos Promenade during the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Switzerland.

The commissioning which took place on Monday marks the first time the Nigerian government has established a dedicated sovereign pavilion at the World Economic Forum, a major milestone in Nigeria’s international economic engagement.

According to a post on X by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the Nigeria House is a product of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement aimed at centralising Nigeria’s investment narrative and strengthening the country’s visibility on the global economic stage.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

The facility is expected to serve as the nerve centre for the Nigerian delegation throughout the 56th World Economic Forum, hosting high-level ministerial engagements, investment roundtables, and cultural showcases.

The Nigeria House Davos is designed to promote Nigeria’s economic potential, investment opportunities, and cultural identity to global leaders, investors, and stakeholders attending the WEF.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Doctor Remanded Over Fake Medical Report – Ogun Govt
Read Next

AFCON: I’ll Replicate Morocco’s Sporting Blueprint In Plateau – Ashoms