Shettima Commissions Gumel Emirate Mosque, Hails Namadi’s Agricultural Reform

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Friday commissioned the multi-million Juma’at Mosque at Gumel Emir’s Palace, Jigawa State.

In a press statement issued by Hajiya Zainab Rabo, the Senior Special Assistant on Media Affairs to Governor Umar Namadi, explained that the religious ceremony attracted top-notch politicians, First-class Emirs, Captains of Industry, and Islamic clerics from far and wide.

Zainab Rabo stated that the new Mosque was constructed by the Kashim Shettima Foundation, adding that Jigawa state Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi and the Sultan of Sokoto were on the ground for the epoch ceremony.

The Senior Special Assistant Media Affairs in the statement noted that the Vice President congratulated the Emir for witnessing the 45th Anniversary on the throne as Emir of Gumel.

Senator Kashim said, “Your highness, I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on witnessing 45th years on the throne as Emir of the historic city of Gumel”.

The Vice President further assured more commitments through his foundation to transform the lives of Nigerians.

According to the statement, the Vice President commended Governor Malam Umar Namadi for transforming agriculture, which has successfully put the state in viable competition with peers in Nigeria and beyond.

“Governor Namadi is equal to the task, looking at his two-year achievements and the way he transformed Jigawa to modern Agriculture”, he said.