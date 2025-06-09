Shettima Commissions 375 Refurbished Tractors In Borno

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commissioned 375 fully refurbished tractors owned by the Borno State Government as part of a strategic agricultural revitalization initiative under the National Assets Recovery, Refurbishment, and Redeployment Project, also known as the Asset Restore Project.

The tractors, originally procured during Shettima’s tenure as Governor of Borno State, were restored by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and unveiled at the Borno State Agricultural Mechanisation Authority (BOSAMA) headquarters in Maiduguri.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President praised Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his unwavering commitment to long-term agricultural development in the state.

“My greatest commendation goes to the Governor of Borno State for his commitment to providing leadership. We are witnessing the result of strategic foresight and sustained investment,” Shettima said.

He also applauded NASENI for its expanding role in supporting Nigeria’s drive toward agricultural and technological advancement.

“We have seen NASENI at work, playing critical roles in our interventions in compressed natural gas (CNG) retrofitting, renewable energy technologies, and agricultural mechanisation,” the Vice President stated. “We are reminded more than ever that we can’t create durable Nigerian solutions to Nigerian problems unless we localise global technologies and support relevant agencies toward building a stable nation and a promising future.”

Governor Zulum, in his remarks, acknowledged Shettima’s legacy of investing in mechanised agriculture during his administration from 2011 to 2019.

“Let me bring to the kind notice of this gathering that these tractors were procured by my predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima. He procured 1,000 tractors and their implements,” Zulum noted. “At a time when it would have been politically expedient to focus on short-term solutions, he chose to make long-term investments in the future of our people.”

Zulum added that Shettima’s administration had also acquired 250 units each of groundnut diggers, fertiliser broadcasters, rotovators, and bailers, along with 25 combine harvesters—establishing the foundation for Borno’s mechanised agriculture framework.

In addition to the refurbished tractors, Shettima also commissioned 351 new agricultural implements procured by the Zulum-led administration. According to the Borno State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engr. Bawu Musami, the implements include 121 disc ploughs, 180 disc harrows, grain threshers, rotary slashers, and 6-cubic-meter diesel tankers.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, and NASENI Vice Chairman/CEO, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, both lauded Governor Zulum’s dedication to promoting food security and sustainable agriculture in the state.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Borno’s post-insurgency recovery, with mechanised agriculture positioned as a catalyst for economic revitalisation and food self-sufficiency.

