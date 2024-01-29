Shettima Commission N15bn BUK Centre Of Excellence Complex

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its determination to enhance the economic development of the nation through the provision of centres of academic excellence in Nigerian Universities aimed at producing some of the world’s best intellectuals, administrators, innovators and doers in the arts and sciences.

Vice President Alhaji Kashim Shettima disclosed this during the official Commissioning of the Centre of excellence building provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria, held at the University’s New Site Gwarzo Road Kano.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, in the office of the Vice President Dr Tope Fashua said Bayero University, Kano, established in 1975 has matured to become in herself, a centre of academic excellence in Nigeria and even globally, producing some of the world’s best intellectuals.

” This continuous achievement is reminiscent of the legacy of the great city of Kano itself – known among its people as Tumbin Giwa, the belly of an elephant – where any and everything could be found, and where everybody finds their place and purchase.”

” Gratitude should be extended to the Central Bank of Nigeria, for this initiative, and cognizance must be made of these kinds of interventions that add to the positive metamorphosis of our nation, and especially our educational sector.”

He said the Nation had passed through dire straits in the last 17 years since the onset of the global financial crisis that saw the demise of large financial institutions like Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, and hundreds of others between 2008 and 2012.

“This era also set Nigeria’s banking sector back considerably even though we managed to avert the worst consequences.”

He added that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Centres of Excellence is nationally conceived to house world-class postgraduate schools focused on business and finance.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas said the two gigantic epidesis would play a vital role enhance Academic Excellence at the University.

“These two important buildings are important to the University because an academic environment like this is supposed to have something like this which will certainly improve the quality of teaching and learning in the University, And it would reduce the burden of shuttling around from hotels to the academic environment for academic activities ”

Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas applauded the efforts of the federal government and the CBN for constructing and handing over the two epidesis.

Highlights of the events include a physical inspection of the two projects that were handed over to the University