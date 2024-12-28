Shettima Commiserates With Victims Of Military Airstrike In Sokoto

Share

…pays condolence visit to Gov Namadi in Jigawa over demise of mother, son

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has apologized to the families of those mistakenly hit by the military onslaught on the Lakurawa terrorist group recently in Sokoto state.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha Shettima extended deep condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State over those who lost their lives in the coordinated joint operation against terrorist groups in their hideouts at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Silame Local Government Area.

About 10 villagers were said to have lost their lives on December 25, 2024, when the military targeted a logistics base of the Lakurawa insurgent group in the Silame area of Sokoto State, leaving many others injured.

On Saturday, the Vice President extended his heartfelt sympathy to families of those mistakenly hit by the military onslaught on the terrorist group, noting that it was one of those rare sad moments when innocent civilians were caught in the crossfire in the ongoing efforts to rid the country of all forms of terror.

He said, “I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of Sokoto State, particularly families of those who lost their lives in the coordinated joint operation by the air and land components of Operation Fansan Yamma to eliminate Lakurawa terrorist groups at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Silame Local Government Area.

“I must say we are sorry and dismayed at the civilian casualties incurred and the excruciating pain that ensues in these extremely difficult times. I call for understanding, especially when it is considered that our gallant men of the Armed Forces were fighting and paying the supreme price to protect the lives of those caught in the crossfire.

“My thoughts and prayers particularly go out to the relatives of those who perished in the tragic event. May Almighty God ease your pain and grant you the courage and patience to bear the loss.”

The Vice President on behalf of the military expressed regret over the incident, just as he solicited more support for the troops, noting that with useful information, the officers would maintain accuracy and precision in fishing out the terrorists from among innocent villagers they are staking their lives to protect.

He assured the people of the state of the Federal Government’s support, vowing that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would not rest on its oars until terror groups and other criminal elements were completely wiped out of the country.

“On behalf of our gallant officers, I apologize for this great loss. I urge you to continue to give our brave officers the assistance they need in carrying out their operations to ensure a safer country for all of us.

“We have all been impressed by the courage and dedication of our troops, and by the dignity and resilience which lies behind the determination to prevail against such monstrous evil.

“Security is not one man’s business. Together, we will surely make a difference as a people. I sincerely call for your support, especially from people in the flashpoints of the war against terror who have always helped the operations of our military.

“Let me assure you that the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is hell-bent on weeding out what is left of terror elements in the country and will stop at nothing to ensure a peaceful Nigeria where farmers work freely in their farms and all Nigerians go about their businesses and other activities without fear of attacks from agents of death.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President on Saturday led a delegation from President Bola Tinubu on a condolence visit to the government and people of Jigawa State on the passing of the mother and son of the state governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi.

Share

Please follow and like us: