Shettima Chairs UNICEF GenU 9JA Board Meeting, Accelerating Opportunities For Youths

Marking the International Youth Day 2025 under the theme “Youth Innovation for a Sustainable Future”, Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young people at the inaugural Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) Board Meeting, chaired by the Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House in Abuja, yesterday.

The event, co-chaired by UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative Wafaa Saeed, brought together government officials, private sector leaders, youth networks, and development partners.

Launched in 2021, GenU 9JA aims to impact 20 million Nigerian youths by 2030, supporting their transition from learning to earning and active citizenship. The initiative is central to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“With over 60 per cent of our population below 25, we cannot afford to squander this asset,” said Vice President Shettima. “What we need is systemic change, a new architecture built to last.”

He highlighted the Digital Access and Livelihoods Initiative (DALI) as a new, demand-driven talent pipeline, charging the board and partners to fully implement DALI.

“Let this initiative be the turning point. “We owe young Nigerians jobs. We owe them hope. We owe them the future, not just promises, but proof that their country believes in them enough to invest in their success.”

UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Fall called on all stakeholders to “reaffirm commitment to Nigerian youths, the most critical assets of the country and the continent,” adding, “Together, we can drive large-scale impact by leveraging our networks to support initiatives like GenU 9JA, the biggest partnership platform for young people.”

“A major achievement of this project is the formal recognition of Youth Agency Marketplace (YOMA) as Nigeria’s national youth opportunities aggregator, connecting young people to skilling, innovation, and economic pathways, said Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative and GenU 9JA co-chair.

She stressed the importance of children and youth to the development of every nation, Nigeria, especially. “Children and young people must be at the centre of everything we do. By investing in their development, we secure the nation’s future.”

Global CEO of UNICEF Generation Unlimited, Kevin Frey, praised Nigeria’s leadership: “Nigeria is one of the most dynamic countries globally.

“The vision, partnerships, and commitment of young people here are charting a new course for youth ecosystems at scale. Nigeria’s leadership is setting the pace for creating real opportunities for the next generation.”

Other stakeholders at the meeting highlighted achievements across GenU 9JA’s three pillars, including Digital Learning and Connectivity, Workplace Readiness, and Youth Engagement and Empowerment.

Over 10 million youth have already benefited from GenU 9JA initiatives, including the Nigeria Learning Passport, FUCAP Campus Ambassadors Programme, Passport to Earning with Microsoft, Skilling with Cisco, and the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership.