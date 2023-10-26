Shettima: Capital Markets Capable Of Bridging Infrastructure Gap In Africa

The Vice President, Mr. Kashim Shettima, has said infrastructural deficit in West African sub-region is better tackled from inside and not through foreign borrowing alone. He said the job of the capital market in Nigeria and across the region was, therefore, cut out for it and that this extends to Africa at large.

Shettima stated this at the opening ceremony of the 3rd West Africa Capital Market Conference (WACMaC) with the theme: “Infrastructural Deficit and Sustainable Financing in an Integrated West African Capital Market” held in Lagos, Wednesday. Shettima, who was represented by Mr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs in the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said the centrality of capital market to Nigeria’s development trajectory especially to the evolution of corporate sector, industries and most importantly infrastructural development could not be overemphasized.

He added that it was a time of intense competition among nations and resources, and with advancement in technology, nations are able to reach to nations with their products just as businesses have their fingers in billions of pockets the world over. He said: “Innovations has turned out more than ever to be both a potent advantage and disadvantage depending on one’s readiness to engage.

Indeed, it is said that the best way to prepare for the future is to create it. “Where are we on this? Whereas, capital market development in any nation is not an easy task, much less its maintenance and sustainability. “We must commend the efforts of entities, governments, corporates and individuals across West Africa who have over the time come together to put in the shift that got us here. There are three exchanges in the sub region, Nigeria, Ghana and Cote I’voire with others coming up.

“The question is why have other West African nations not developed their ex- changes? How do they hope to leverage on the advantage of capital formation, corporate governance and also to get companies fund in them to someday play big in the global stage?”

He, therefore, urged regulators and operators to be deliberate on how to meet the challenges the capital market presently faces by meeting young West Africans online, creating apps that they can relate with, using block chains where necessary to show transparency and to give them control that they seek.

“Show them value, solidity, history, structure, resilience, sustainability so that rather than invest in reckless risky ventures where their monies disappear on daily basis, they will learn the beauty of capital market investments and will through your efforts invest in the companies and instruments that will guarantee the future of West Africa, the very last bastion of development and opportunities in the world.”

In his opening remarks, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission and Chairman of West Africa Securities Regulators Association, WASRA, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated that the Conference (WACMaC) was conceived as a platform to address crucial issues related to the orderly growth and development of regional and continental capital markets and jointly hosted by WASRA, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the West Africa Capital Market Integration Council (WAC- MIC), and the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI).