Shettima Calls For Unity At Ramadan, Lent

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians to use the concurrent observance of Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season to strengthen national unity and demonstrate practical compassion toward fellow citizens.

He described the period as an opportunity for both spiritual renewal and collective nation-building.

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said the sacred month required more than religious ritual, emphasizing active engagement in addressing the nation’s challenges.

“Let us not only feed the hungry, but uplift the weary; not only give charity, but extend kindness; not only pray for peace, but work for justice. This is the true essence of Ramadan,” he said.

Shettima described Ramadan as “a journey of the soul and a time for deep reflection, for self-purification, and for embracing the true essence of Islam, peace, patience, sacrifice, and service to humanity.”

He also paid tribute to Nigeria’s religious leaders across faiths, whom he described as “the moral and spiritual compass of the nation,” acknowledging their invaluable role in shaping the country’s ethical foundation during this period when both major religious communities are engaged in spiritual disciplines.

The Vice President called for prayers for national stability during the holy season, stating, “We must strengthen the bonds that unite us and reject the forces that seek to divide us.”

He also requested prayers for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, asking that divine guidance grant the President “wisdom, strength, and foresight to pilot the affairs of our great nation.”