Shettima Calls For Measures To Reduce Road Crash Fatalities

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for practicable and applicable measures to reduce road crash fatalities and injuries in Nigeria by 50 per cent by 2030.

This was as he urged stakeholders to embrace global best practices and implement realistic strategies to enhance safety on the nation’s highways.

The Vice President made this call at the 8th Annual Lecture Series of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the event brought together government officials, transport experts, and road safety stakeholders to discuss the theme, “Road Safety Management and Emerging Transportation Trends: Global Partnership and Optimal Performance.”

In his keynote address, Shettima described the theme as timely and relevant, noting that it aims to address the growing challenges in the road transportation sector by drawing on international best practices.

The Vice President said the annual lecture series is an opportunity for the FRSC to review its performance, identify areas of need, and raise awareness on road safety issues in Nigeria.

He noted that previous editions of the series had contributed to positive outcomes, including safer driving habits and improved emergency response. Highlighting the FRSC’s growing regional influence, the Vice President commended the Corps for its achievements.

READ ALSO

Shettima reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the FRSC, especially through legislative backing and institutional strengthening. He noted that the FRSC Amendment Bill had already passed third reading in the House of Representatives and is awaiting concurrence in the Senate.

“Indeed, the theme of this lecture is timely. It also seeks to address the challenges of the emerging trend in road transportation using a global partnership as leverage to adopt global best practices on road safety issues.

“I also urge you all to deliberate on practicable and applicable measures that will sanitise our highways with a view to achieving the target of 50 per cent reduction of crash fatalities/injuries by the year 2030.

“I wish to commend the FRSC for its numerous laudable achievements, which placed Nigeria at the forefront as a lead country in road safety management in the West Africa sub-region, as well as in Africa in general.

“I wish to assure you that the government will continue to promote compliance with global best practices in road safety by supporting innovations that strengthen the Corps to ensure compliance with road safety laws and regulations,” he added.