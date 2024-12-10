Shettima Calls Danjuma National Hero At 87

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has hailed former Defence Minister, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, on his 87th birthday, describing the elder statesman as a national hero who has shaped Nigeria’s complex political and social landscape through decades of dedicated service.

He said Danjuma’s life represented an example of the highest ideals of national service, embodying a rare combination of moral courage, unwavering integrity, profound compassion and philanthropy.

Speaking on Monday at Danhuma’s 87th birthday birthday celebration in Lagos, the Vice President praised the celebrant’s extraordinary contributions to Nigeria, saying “Our celebrant today is not merely a character in our history books; he is history itself.

“He has lived a life that transcends the ordinary—a life defined by bravery in the face of adversity, integrity in public service, and selflessness in philanthropy,” he added.

The Vice President pointed at Danjuma’s decisive role during Nigeria’s most challenging periods, particularly his efforts in preserving the nation’s unity and said, “Born in a nation yearning for heroes, TY Danjuma rose to become one of the foremost architects of Nigeria’s stability. His valour and strategic brilliance during turbulent times not only preserved lives but also laid the groundwork for post-war reconciliation.”

He praised Danjuma’s leadership as Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, crediting him with reforms that strengthened civil-military relations and upheld democratic principles.

“He was instrumental in championing the rule of law and fostering trust between the Armed Forces and civilians during Nigeria’s return to democracy. His legacy continues to inspire our Armed Forces and the leaders who serve this great nation,” Shettima said.

The Vice President also commended the celebrant for his philanthropic impact through the TY Danjuma Foundation, which addresses critical issues like healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation.

He said, “Through his foundation, General Danjuma has demonstrated that true leadership extends beyond public office into the realm of service to humanity. His philanthropy has brought hope to the most underserved communities in Nigeria.

“At 87, he remains a figure of inspiration—a testament to the values of duty, compassion, and integrity. His life is a reminder that greatness lies not in the accumulation of power but in its purposeful use for the greater good.”

Earlier in his remarks, the celebrant thanked the Vice President for making the time to honour his family with the visit on the occasion of his birthday and prayed for the success of the Bola Tinubu administration.

He said, “I am very grateful. For the encomiums you poured on me in your speech, I thank you. Please convey my thanks also to Mr President.”

On her part, the wife of the celebrant, Sen. Daisy Danjuma, thanked the Vice President for honouring the Danjuma family with his presence at the birthday celebration.

She said, “I’d like to thank you very much, on behalf of my husband and myself, for finding the time this evening to come and celebrate with us; to celebrate a man you have eulogised in all ramifications.

“I don’t think I’ve heard anyone praise my husband as much as you did. You used the most important words to describe him, and I think it’s the best I’ve heard from anyone.”

Also present at the event were Governors Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau; Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Senator David Jimkuta; member representing Takum, Donga and Ussa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mark Useni; Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwadta; principal officers of the Taraba State House of Assembly and captains of industry, among others.

