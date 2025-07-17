Shettima: Buhari Pursued Justice With Sincerity

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who pursued justice with utmost sincerity.

According to Shettima, the late Buhari also proved to the world that he was indeed one of Africa’s greatest sons.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President made the remarks on Thursday during the third-day prayer (Fidau) held for the repose of the former President’s soul at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

“Ibn Khaldun reminds us that the goal of civilisation is the attainment of justice. Justice is the bone that holds human society together. It was justice, as he understood it, that President Muhammadu Buhari pursued, often misunderstood, but always with sincerity.

“When you are in power, your friends know you; when you are out of power, you know your friends. In death, President Muhammadu Buhari has proved to the world that he is, indeed, the greatest son of Africa. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannah. May Allah forgive his shortcomings,” he prayed.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Shettima expressed gratitude to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State for the warm reception and support extended to the Federal Government delegation during their stay.

“We have been together with the governor right from London to Nigeria. He gave a warm reception and all the necessary support,” he said, adding that the President was deeply pained by the loss of his “friend, brother, and political soulmate.”

Shettima assured that the Tinubu-led administration would “continue to protect the image and dignity of Buhari’s family and the entire people of Katsina State.”

Earlier, Governor Dikko Radda described the late President as a man who rendered selfless service to the nation, noting that his honesty and sense of justice were beyond dispute.

He expressed appreciation to the President and Vice President for honouring the late Buhari, saying, “We, the people of Katsina State, don’t have enough words to thank the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has shown compassion and respect to the people of Katsina State and the nation as a whole. Tinubu allowed 25 members of his cabinet, led by Vice President Shettima, to be in Katsina. The 25 ministers supported us at this trying moment, and we also thank the President for declaring a public holiday on the day Buhari was laid to rest.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, described the late Buhari as a key figure in Nigeria’s history. He called on Nigerians to continue praying for the repose of the former President’s soul, as advised by Islamic clerics.

“We want to thank all of you on behalf of the 25 ministers, as directed by Mr President, for making time to offer prayers for our President and to participate in this national assignment. Indeed, former President Buhari belongs to Daura, Katsina, Nigeria, and the world,” he said.

The prayer session was opened by former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Isa Pantami, who stressed the importance of constant prayers for departed souls, including the late President Buhari.

Pantami noted that such prayers should not be restricted to a specific number of days.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, speaking on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), prayed for Almighty Allah to cover Buhari’s grave with mercy and grant him Aljannah.

Islamic clerics who offered prayers included Prof. Ibrahim Makari of the Abuja National Mosque; Sheikh Yahaya Jingir; Mamman Musa; Khalifa Mohammad Nasir; and Malam Bishop of Katsina.