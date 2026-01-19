Shettima Backs AFAN, Pledges FG’s Commitment To Farmers

Vice President Kashim Shettima has pledged the Federal Government’s continued support for farmers under the auspices of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN). He gave the assurances at the closing of the three-day General Assembly of Farmers (GAF) meeting in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the VP, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health Uju Rochas-Anwukah, said the Nutrition 774 Initiative places farmers at the centre of Nigeria’s fight against malnutrition.

She said agriculture was not just an economic policy but also a security, peace and nation-healing strategy, adding that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, agriculture occupied a central position in national recovery.

According to her, Nigeria cannot fix nutrition without fixing food systems, and food systems cannot be fixed without farmers, stressing that farmers must not be treated as an afterthought.

She said the Nutrition 774 Initiative aligns agriculture, health, education and livelihoods, noting that nutrition does not begin in hospitals but on farms.