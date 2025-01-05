Share

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, attended the traditional wedding ceremony of the daughter of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Toluwatimi Esther Oyebanji and Ayodeji Kenny Akinyemi in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, Shettima commended the families for the exemplary display of culture and tradition, praying for a lifetime of happiness for the newly weds.

The grand ceremony, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, brought together prominent Nigerian leaders.

READ ALSO:

Present were the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also at the event were Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo; Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; and Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

Others in attendance were Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, former Osun State Governor Chief Bisi Akande, and other dignitaries..

The event, attended by top government officials and traditional rulers, was a symbol of the bond shared among Nigerian leaders and an expression of hope for unity and prosperity.

Share

Please follow and like us: