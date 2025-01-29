New Telegraph

January 29, 2025
Shettima Attends Lake Chad Basin Govs’ Forum In Maiduguri

Shettima Arrives Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum In Maiduguri

Nigeria Vice President, Kashim Shettima has arrived at the venue of the 5th Meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Shettima’s Special Assistant on Media and Communication.

According to the statement, the Vice President will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the Forum.

The meeting aims to address challenges and foster cooperation among states bordering the Lake Chad Basin.

