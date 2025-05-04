Shettima Attends Gabon President Nguema’s Inauguration

Share

In a significant show of solidarity with Africa’s democratic progress, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, joined world leaders and thousands of Gabonese citizens in Libreville for the official inauguration of President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Nguema was sworn in at a grand ceremony held at the Stade de l’Amitié Sino-Gabonaise, following his decisive victory in the April 12, 2025, presidential election, where he triumphed over seven other contenders.

Prior to his election, Nguema served as Gabon’s interim leader for twenty months after leading a transition government following the ouster of former President Ali Bongo in 2023.

The inauguration event was marked by vibrant displays of Gabonese culture, military parades, and a ceremonial march-past attended by dignitaries from across the continent and beyond.

Vice President Shettima was accompanied on the trip by the Chief Whip of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Usman Bello Kumo, who represents Akko Federal Constituency in Gombe State, and the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Aliyu Modibbo Umar.

The Vice President’s presence showed Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to supporting democratic transitions and strengthening bilateral ties with fellow African nations.

Vice President Shettima and his delegation have since returned to Abuja after the brief but symbolically important visit.

