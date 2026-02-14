New Telegraph

February 14, 2026
Shettima Attends AU Heads Of State Plenary Session

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday 14, February, 2026 attended the plenary of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This was disclosed in a social media post by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha.

The opening session has drawn leaders from across the continent and beyond, as delegates convene to address critical issues under the 2026 theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

Shettima is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the high-level gathering.

