Shettima, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Others Pay Condolence Visit To Jack-Rich Over Uncle’s Death

Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader Rabiu Kwankwaso were among the high-profile Nigerians who paid a condolence visit to business magnate Tein T.S. Jack-Rich following the death of his uncle, Dr Harrison Tiger.

The visit took place at Jack-Rich’s residence, where the political and business leaders commiserated with him and his family over their loss. The gathering reflected a moment of unity and empathy across political lines, as dignitaries offered prayers and words of comfort to the grieving family.

Shettima, who led the tributes, described Jack-Rich as a friend and a good man devoted to serving humanity. He highlighted Jack-Rich’s philanthropic efforts in drilling boreholes and empowering communities

“He is a bridge builder who deserves to be celebrated. I’m here to commiserate with Jack-Rich over the sad demise of his uncle. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Other dignitaries who paid condolence visits include Moroccan Ambassador Moha Ouali Tagma, Emir of Borgu Kingdom Dr Muhammed Sani Dantoro, former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, business mogul Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, and former Minister Dr Emeka Nwajiuba.

The leadership of Arewa 100% Focus, a prominent northern youth group, also visited, underscoring Jack-Rich’s widespread respect and admiration.

As the Sarkin Ruwan Hausawa, Jack-Rich was admired for his compassion, humility, and dedication to humanity. His philanthropic efforts in education, healthcare, and empowerment have transformed countless lives.

Jack-Rich expressed gratitude to Vice President Shettima and President Bola Tinubu for their condolences. “I want to thank Mr President for sending the Vice President to console the family on account of the demise of my uncle, who was like a father. And also thanking the Vice President, my great friend, for coming despite his busy schedule.”

In a heartfelt statement, Jack-Rich thanked everyone for their support, saying, “Today is a great outcome, not just for me, but also for the greater good of believers in the movement of our party.

“I want to thank the ambassadors for coming, thank all the well-meaning Nigerians, thank my former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Kwakwanso and other great Nigerians and lovers of peace, and lovers of the good of this country.”

Renowned leaders have lauded Jack-Rich as a paragon of unity and generosity, a man whose bridge-building spirit and deep sense of service reflect the true essence of Nigeria’s diversity.