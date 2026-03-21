…Shettima Assures Of Govt’s Resolve To Tackle Insecurity, Others

Vice President Kashim Shettima assured that the federal government has resolved to tackle insecurity and other challenges facing Nigerians as he observed the Eod-el-Fitri prayers at Ramat Square in Maiduguri, Borno state on Friday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, thousands of worshippers turned out in a remarkable show of faith and unity for the Eid prayers at the expansive ground filled to capacity.

Speaking to journalists after the prayers, Shettima expressed optimism that insecurity across the country would soon be contained through the proactive measures deployed by both the federal and state governments.

He called for unity among Nigerians, noting that the convergence of Ramadan and Lent offered a powerful moment for reflection. According to him, national progress is inseparable from peace, stressing that Nigerians must come together to confront shared challenges such as insecurity and underdevelopment.