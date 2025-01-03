Shettima Assures Nigerians Of Sustained Growth In Economy

Share

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians of sustainable growth in the economy through agriculture and other initiatives embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

Shettima gave this assurance while flagging off the distribution of tractors and other farm inputs to the 13 Local Government Areas as well as the distribution of relief materials to flood victims in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital during his one-day working visit to the state on Friday.

Speaking with newsmen, the Vice Presient said Nasarawa has the potential to feed the nation due to its arable land for agriculture and abundant mineral resources.

According to the vice president, Nasarawa state was blessed with fertile soil and abundant mineral resources capable of feeding the nation, adding that the state has started attracting a lot of investors due to its great potential in the sector.

Sen Shettima said that the State under Governor Abdullahi Sule has experienced tremendous peace which is encouraging development in all sectors of the economy.

” There can never be development without peace and there can never be peace without development. Nasarawa is a kaleidoscope of colours, it represents different ethnic groups and religions but lives peacefully, and harmoniously because of the quality of leadership Governor Sule has provided.

“The local government councils are the institutions that hold our people, and empowering them with tractors and other agricultural implements is absolutely essential for us to record great progress in agriculture.

” Agriculture is all about increase in yield which is the driving force and without mechanisation, modern agricultural practices, there will be no much increase in yields,” the VP said.

He then assured Nigerians that the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu would continue to support the state to maintain sustainable growth in the economy, maintaining that challenges currently bedevilling the nation would soon be over.

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule expressed happiness over the visit of the VP, and disclosed that the state had received N 3 billion to alleviate the plights of those affected by the recent flood disaster.

Sule explained that a fraction of the money was used for the construction of roads and bridges to prevent future occurrences in the affected areas.

According to him, part of the funds was used for the procurement of relief materials including food and non-food items for the victims of the floods.

The governor further said that the state government has keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu in achieving food security and had secured 10,000 hectares of land for rice cultivation.

” We have so far cultivated 20,000 hectares of the land and harvested the rice which 90 per cent of the yield would be sold to OLAM for processing because they have a rice mill in the state and we shall buy it for the people of the state.

” Also, 10 per cent of the rice would be distributed to local government areas in the state to encourage them to go into agriculture,” he added.

Sule further said the state has purchased additional tractors and shall allocate two each to local government areas while some will be given to traditional rulers to enhance the practise of mechanised agriculture with part of the yield kept as seedlings for the next farming season.

He, therefore thanked the federal government for its support to the state and appealed for sustenance.

Commissioner for Humanitarian, Social Services and Non-Governmental Organisations, Princess Margaret Elayo appreciated the federal government for the support extended to the state to cushion the effects of the recent floods on communities in the state.

She lauded the Vice President and Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule for their humanitarian services and for instilling hope in the hearts of those faced with a humanitarian crisis situation.

