Shettima Assures Nigerians Naira Will Continue To Stabilize

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the Naira will continue to stabilise in the upcoming days, weeks, and months.

Shettima gave the assurance on Wednesday during the National Design and Innovation Competition’s opening ceremony, which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The event was organised in order to encourage youth entrepreneurship and creative endeavours, of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN).

It would be recalled that the Naira was worth as much as N1,900 to the dollar in February, although it has steadily increased as a result of several government-implemented monetary measures.

The official market rate of the Naira is currently N1,396 to the dollar, while the parallel market rate is N1,470.

The Vice President gave his word that the government will keep carrying out its plans to stabilise the Naira.

Shettima further promised that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would keep addressing the problems of hunger, malnutrition, and insecurity.

He praised young people for playing a crucial role in creation and said the government would keep assisting them in realising their goals.