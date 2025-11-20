Shettima Assures Agribusiness Conglomerate Of Investment Security In Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended the multi-million-dollar investment portfolio of African agribusiness conglomerate Export Trading Group (ETG) in Nigeria, assuring that ongoing reforms by the administration of President Bola Tinubu would safeguard the company’s investments.

Shettima made the remarks on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa by an ETG delegation led by Global Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Niren Murugan.

He lauded the company’s initiatives across agro-logistics, fertilizer systems, seed production, and industrial processing, noting that they align with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“You have been in Nigeria since 2010, but this time you are playing a more active role in the country’s agricultural value chain. This is where the action is. All your investments, particularly in seed development, oil processing, fertilizer blending, and agricultural extension services, are commendable,” he said, urging ETG to explore opportunities nationwide to expand its agricultural footprint and boost food production.

Murugan explained that the visit aimed to inform the Vice President about ETG’s investment portfolio, seek high-level alignment, secure government guidance, and accelerate coordination with public sector stakeholders.

He announced the take-off of the company’s expanded oil processing facility in Sagamu, Ogun State, by Q2 2026, along with proposed investments in fertilizer blending, seed production, and integrated agro-logistics.

He further revealed plans to establish Centres of Agro-Excellence in seven states, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Cross River, Ekiti, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Borno to serve as regional hubs for inputs, mechanization, storage, and primary processing.

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, also pledged the state’s support, highlighting reforms to boost agricultural productivity and create a sub-national economy.

He emphasized the state’s readiness to attract investments in port facilities, including the Bakassi Deep Seaport and Calabar Port projects.

Present at the meeting were ETG’s Business Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Ogu Goodluck; Senior Business Development Manager, Mr. Bharat Shinde; and CFO, Amin Ahmad.