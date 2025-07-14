New Telegraph

July 14, 2025
July 14, 2025
Shettima Arrives UK To Convey Buhari’s Remains To Nigeria

Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Monday, July 14 arrived the United Kingdom (UK) from where he is expected to convey the remains of the immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria for burial.

This is contained in a statement issued by Shettima’s media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, who noted that the Vice President was received at the hospital by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuff Tuggar.

His arrival was witnessed by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday morning.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Buhari passed on on Sunday, July 13 after being hospitalised in Uk for a prolonged illness.

Prior to his final moments, Buhari battled undisclosed ailments for years while serving Nigeria as President for two terms. His corpse is expected to arrive Nigeria today, for the final burial rites according to islamic rites

