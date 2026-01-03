Shettima Arrives Maiduguri For Kashim Ibrahim University Convocation

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the combined 1st, 2nd and 3rd convocation ceremony of Kashim Ibrahim University.
The convocation ceremony will witness the award of degrees to over 2,000 graduating students across three academic sessions.
Among the graduates are 28 students who earned First Class honours, reflecting the institution’s growing academic standards.
The event marks a significant milestone for Kashim Ibrahim University, as it celebrates its first set of graduates since establishment.
University officials, government representatives and dignitaries from across the country are expected to be in attendance for the landmark ceremony.
