Shettima Arrives Kebbi, Inspects New State Secretariat

Share

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Saturday arrived in Kebbi State to inspect the newly-built State Secretariat along Bye-Pass, Kawara.

Upon arrival, the Vice President was received by the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris; Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu and other dignitaries.

The Special Adviser, Office of the Vice President, Stanley made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, Shettima arrived in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State for some engagements.

READ ALSO

After meeting with the State governor, the Vice President inspected the newly built Kebbi State Secretariat located along Bye-Pass, Kawara.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Shettima is in the company of the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; All Progressives Congress Deputy National Chairman-North, Bukar Dalori.

Share

Please follow and like us: